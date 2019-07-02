Tanguy Ndombele arrives at Tottenham to undergo medical

Tanguy Ndombele has arrived in Tottenham to undergo a medical

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele arrived at Tottenham's training ground on Tuesday to undergo a medical ahead of a club-record £65m transfer.

Ndombele will sign a five-year deal with an option for a sixth year, with the deal expected to be concluded later on Tuesday.

His medical began on Tuesday morning at a north London hospital before arriving at Spurs' Enfield training base.

Tanguy Ndombele profile 22 years old, born outside Paris

Joined Lyon from Amiens in 2017 - intially on loan

Made international debut in October 2018

Named in Ligue 1 team of the year and Champions League squad of 2018/19

Sky Sports News understands Ndombele's agent Pini Zahavi is also in London and is due to discuss final details with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Sky Sports News revealed last week Tottenham had agreed pay a club-record fee of around £65m with Lyon set to make a staggering profit on the midfielder after Ndombele signed for £7m last season from fellow French club Amiens.

Ndombele has made six appearances for France

Speaking to French publication Telefoot in June, he said: "It's true that Tottenham are a great team - a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League.

"They are a big club like many others. Which player would not be interested in a big club?"

Should Ndombele finalise his deal he will become Tottenham's second signing of the summer after Jack Clarke completed his move from Leeds on Tuesday.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.