Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Must-watch 'Big Six' head-to-heads in August and September

Watch the 'Big Six' live on Sky Sports Premier League in August and September

Must-watch early-season clashes between the Premier League's 'Big Six' will be shown live on Sky Sports, including a Super Sunday north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are each involved in Sky Live 'Big Six' head-to-heads before the end of September.

As previously announced, United host Chelsea - and their new manager Frank Lampard - on Super Sunday on August 11, and their neighbours Man City will face a tough test a week later when Tottenham visit the Etihad on Saturday, August 17 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

Champions League winners Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 24, with Unai Emery's men tackling rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 1, at 4.30pm.

Later that month, Chelsea meet Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 22, at 4.30pm, before Manchester United and Arsenal round off the month at Old Trafford for a mouth-watering Monday Night Football on September 30, kicking off at 8pm.

Latest Premier League games live on Sky Sat Aug 17 Man City v Spurs 5.30pm Sun Aug 18 Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace 2pm Sun Aug 18 Chelsea v Leicester 4.30pm Mon Aug 19 Wolves v Man Utd 8pm Fri Aug 23 Aston Villa v Everton 8pm Sat Aug 24 Liverpool v Arsenal 5.30pm Sun Aug 25 Bournemouth v Man City 2pm Sun Aug 25 Spurs v Newcastle 4.30pm Sat Aug 31 Burnley v Liverpool 5.30pm Sun Sep 1 Everton v Wolves 2pm Sun Sep 1 Arsenal v Spurs 4.30pm Sat Sep 14 Norwich v Man City 5.30pm Sun Sep 15 Bournemouth v Everton 2pm Sun Sep 15 Watford v Arsenal 4.30pm Mon Sep 16 Aston Villa v West Ham 8pm Fri Sep 20 Southampton v Bournemouth 8pm Sat Sep 21 Newcastle v Brighton 5.30pm Sun Sep 22 West Ham v Man Utd 2pm Sun Sep 22 Chelsea v Liverpool 4.30pm Sat Sep 28 Leicester v Newcastle 5.30pm Sun Sep 29 Everton v Man City 4.30pm Mon Sep 30 Man Utd v Arsenal 8pm

Big opening weekend on Sky

As we announced last month, Liverpool will lift the curtain on the new Premier League season at home to Norwich, live on Friday Night Football.

Daniel Farke's Championship winners visit Anfield on August 9 in the first of four top-flight matches live on Sky Sports Premier League on the opening weekend, with Tottenham facing another promoted side, Aston Villa, on Saturday, August 10 (5.30pm).

In the first Super Sunday of the new term on August 11, Newcastle host Arsenal (2pm) before Chelsea play Manchester United at Old Trafford (4.30pm).

Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Fri Aug 9: Liverpool vs Norwich (8pm)

Sat Aug 10: Tottenham vs Aston Villa (5.30pm)

Sun Aug 11: Newcastle vs Arsenal (2pm)

Sun Aug 11: Man Utd vs Chelsea (4.30pm)

Sat Aug 17: Man City v Spurs (5.30pm)

Sun Aug 18: Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Sun Aug 18: Chelsea v Leicester (4.30pm)

Mon Aug 19: Wolves v Man Utd (8pm)

Fri Aug 23: Aston Villa v Everton (8pm)

Sat Aug 24: Liverpool v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sun Aug 25: Bournemouth v Man City (2pm)

Sun Aug 25: Spurs v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Sat Aug 31: Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 1: Everton v Wolves (2pm)

Sun Sep 1: Arsenal v Spurs (4.30pm)

Sat Sep 14: Norwich v Man City (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 15: Bournemouth v Everton (2pm)

Sun Sep 15: Watford v Arsenal (4.30pm)

Mon Sep 16: Aston Villa v West Ham (8pm)

Fri Sep 20: Southampton v Bournemouth (8pm)

Sat Sep 21: Newcastle v Brighton (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 22: West Ham v Man Utd (2pm)

Sun Sep 22: Chelsea v Liverpool (4.30pm)

Sat Sep 28: Leicester v Newcastle (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 29: Everton v Man City (4.30pm)

Mon Sep 30: Man Utd v Arsenal (8pm)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy: