Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Must-watch 'Big Six' head-to-heads in August and September
Last Updated: 05/07/19 9:42am
Must-watch early-season clashes between the Premier League's 'Big Six' will be shown live on Sky Sports, including a Super Sunday north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are each involved in Sky Live 'Big Six' head-to-heads before the end of September.
As previously announced, United host Chelsea - and their new manager Frank Lampard - on Super Sunday on August 11, and their neighbours Man City will face a tough test a week later when Tottenham visit the Etihad on Saturday, August 17 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.
Champions League winners Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 24, with Unai Emery's men tackling rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 1, at 4.30pm.
Later that month, Chelsea meet Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 22, at 4.30pm, before Manchester United and Arsenal round off the month at Old Trafford for a mouth-watering Monday Night Football on September 30, kicking off at 8pm.
As we announced last month, Liverpool will lift the curtain on the new Premier League season at home to Norwich, live on Friday Night Football.
Daniel Farke's Championship winners visit Anfield on August 9 in the first of four top-flight matches live on Sky Sports Premier League on the opening weekend, with Tottenham facing another promoted side, Aston Villa, on Saturday, August 10 (5.30pm).
In the first Super Sunday of the new term on August 11, Newcastle host Arsenal (2pm) before Chelsea play Manchester United at Old Trafford (4.30pm).
Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky
Fri Aug 9: Liverpool vs Norwich (8pm)
Sat Aug 10: Tottenham vs Aston Villa (5.30pm)
Sun Aug 11: Newcastle vs Arsenal (2pm)
Sun Aug 11: Man Utd vs Chelsea (4.30pm)
Sat Aug 17: Man City v Spurs (5.30pm)
Sun Aug 18: Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (2pm)
Sun Aug 18: Chelsea v Leicester (4.30pm)
Mon Aug 19: Wolves v Man Utd (8pm)
Fri Aug 23: Aston Villa v Everton (8pm)
Sat Aug 24: Liverpool v Arsenal (5.30pm)
Sun Aug 25: Bournemouth v Man City (2pm)
Sun Aug 25: Spurs v Newcastle (4.30pm)
Sat Aug 31: Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm)
Sun Sep 1: Everton v Wolves (2pm)
Sun Sep 1: Arsenal v Spurs (4.30pm)
Sat Sep 14: Norwich v Man City (5.30pm)
Sun Sep 15: Bournemouth v Everton (2pm)
Sun Sep 15: Watford v Arsenal (4.30pm)
Mon Sep 16: Aston Villa v West Ham (8pm)
Fri Sep 20: Southampton v Bournemouth (8pm)
Sat Sep 21: Newcastle v Brighton (5.30pm)
Sun Sep 22: West Ham v Man Utd (2pm)
Sun Sep 22: Chelsea v Liverpool (4.30pm)
Sat Sep 28: Leicester v Newcastle (5.30pm)
Sun Sep 29: Everton v Man City (4.30pm)
Mon Sep 30: Man Utd v Arsenal (8pm)
