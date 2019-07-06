Tottenham Hotspur closing in on Dani Ceballos - European Paper Talk

Dani Ceballos is being strongly linked with Tottenham

As players across Europe begin to return for pre-season training, clubs will be stepping up their efforts to secure transfer targets.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid outcast Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard is not keen to leave the Bernabeu but wants to play 40 games a season. Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly convinced Ceballos of his importance to Spurs. (AS)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar wants to return to the club, but says the Parisian outfit have no intention of selling the world's most expensive player. "We know Neymar wants to leave PSG, but PSG doesn't want Neymar to leave, so there's no [Neymar] case," he said at the unveiling of new signing Frenkie de Jong. (Various)

Bartomeu also addressed the topic of Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid forward is expected to sign now it is past July 1 and his release clause has dropped to £107m. "Yesterday we had a meeting, Oscar Grau (Barcelona CEO) met with Miguel Angel Gil Marin (Atletico CEO), and we began to ask him if it would be possible for this to happen," said Bartomeu. "I won't explain anything else. There's interest, that's why we met. I wasn't at the meeting. I can't explain anything else." (Various)

Manchester United will miss out on Dinamo Zagreb youngster Dani Olmo because Tottenham already have an agreement with the Spanish midfielder's agent. (Muchodeporte)

Barcelona legend Victor Valdes, 37, will return to the Camp Nou as a coach five years after leaving the Blaugrana.(Marca)

Italy

Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo is caught in a tug-of-war between Tottenham and Juventus. The Giallorossi could strike a deal for Juve forward Gonzalo Higuain by allowing Zaniolo to move to Turin while Spurs are ready to include Toby Alderweireld in any agreement. (Corriere di Roma)

Roma and Italy legend Daniele De Rossi will retire after leaving the Giallorossi, despite reported offers from Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Sevilla, Boca Juniors and Los Angeles FC. (Il Tempo)

Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez is expected to sign for Roma imminently and will become the highest-paid defensive player in the club's history. The Giallorossi are also expected to complete a deal for Fiorentina's French midfielder Jordan Veretout, beating off competition from Napoli and AC Milan. (Il Messaggero)

Juventus remain keen on Internazionale striker Mauro Icardi and the Argentine would like to join the Bianconeri. However, with four strikers on the books already the Turin side will have to be patient and the deal could take until the end of the transfer window. That doesn't suit Inter, though, who are trying to fund moves for Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko. (Tuttomercato)

Mauro Icardi is a target for Juventus

Germany

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will sign a new contract with the Bavarian giants taking him through until the summer of 2023. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will join Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan for a year. The USMNT stopper will join City for €8m (£7.18m) from Columbus Crew on July 9 but will spend next season on loan in the Bundesliga. (SportBild)

France

Lille forward Nicolas Pepe has spoken with Liverpool, according to the French side's president, Gerard Lopez, who says they must now make an offer for the wide forward. (RMC Sport)

Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo could leave following the return of Mats Hummels as BVB now have six central defenders. "So far I have not been told that I have to go," said Diallo. "I do not want to make a big fuss. We have to see if the vision is the same. And once we're all on the same wavelength, we make a decision. I'm waiting to see, hear what people have to say to me, what they think of me."(L'Equipe)

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has responded to speculation he could return to his homeland, saying: "If I went to Marseille, I would blossom." (L'Equipe)