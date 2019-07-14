Swansea consider loan move for Chelsea's Kasey Palmer

Kasey Palmer has emerged as a target for Steve Cooper's Swansea

Swansea are considering tabling a season-long loan offer to Chelsea for attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer, Sky sources understand.

The former England U21 international spent last season on loan at Blackburn and Bristol City, making a combined 34 appearances for both sides.

Palmer is currently on Chelsea's pre-season tour to Ireland and was not one of the eight players that returned to the club's Cobham training base ahead of potential loan moves away this season.

The 22-year-old, who previously had two loan spells at Huddersfield and one at Derby, played junior football at Charlton before joining Chelsea's academy at the age of nine.

Palmer made four Premier League appearances during his time with Huddersfield

Palmer has been a regular member of England's youth sides in recent years and is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

