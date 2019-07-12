Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid's pre-season training for personal reasons

Real Madrid have not specified the reasons for Zinedine Zidane's absence

Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid’s pre-season training camp for personal reasons, the club have announced.

The club have given no further details as to why Zidane has departed the camp in Montreal, Canada.

Real are training in the state capital of Quebec ahead of their first pre-season fixture against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup in Houston on July 21.

Assistant coach David Bettoni will lead training in Zidane's absence, Real have confirmed.

Zidane returned to the club after Real sacked Santiago Solari in March.

The Frenchman won three Champions League titles in a row in his previous spell as boss.