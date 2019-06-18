Gareth Bale not leaving Real Madrid on loan, says agent Jonathan Barnett

1:13 Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett says the Real Madrid forward will not leave the Bernabeu this summer. Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett says the Real Madrid forward will not leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid on loan this summer, his agent has told Sky Sports News.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane, who has "decided he can do without" Bale, according to Jonathan Barnett.

Bale has been linked with a move away from the La Liga side this summer, but due to his wages and Real's reportedly high valuation of the player, a loan had been suggested as a short-term solution.

However, Barnett, speaking to Sky Sports News at Ascot, has ruled out that possibility.

He said: "There's more chance of me winning at Ascot than him going out on loan. It's not going to happen.

"I don't think he wants to go out on loan. He's got a lovely life and home in Spain. I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu.

"Obviously, Gareth's situation at Real hasn't improved."