Gareth Bale not leaving Real Madrid on loan, says agent Jonathan Barnett
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 18/06/19 3:33pm
Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid on loan this summer, his agent has told Sky Sports News.
The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane, who has "decided he can do without" Bale, according to Jonathan Barnett.
Bale has been linked with a move away from the La Liga side this summer, but due to his wages and Real's reportedly high valuation of the player, a loan had been suggested as a short-term solution.
However, Barnett, speaking to Sky Sports News at Ascot, has ruled out that possibility.
He said: "There's more chance of me winning at Ascot than him going out on loan. It's not going to happen.
"I don't think he wants to go out on loan. He's got a lovely life and home in Spain. I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu.
"Obviously, Gareth's situation at Real hasn't improved."