Bayern Munich in talks for Spain U21 star Marc Roca of Espanyol

Bayern Munich are expected to make a formal offer for one of Spain's brightest young talents - the Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca.

Roca starred in the Spain U21 side that beat Germany in the European Championship final in Italy last month.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Bayern and Espanyol, who are understood to have told the German side they will have to pay the release clause in his contract to get him.

That fee is reportedly £36m (€40m) but Bayern are said to have indicated a willingness to pay a fee closer to £27m (€30m) during talks.

Personal terms between Bayern and the 22-year-old Roca are not expected to be a problem, Sky Sports News understands.

According to BILD, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was in Paris on Tuesday "perhaps to bag the deal with the Spaniard".

Roca - a defensive-midfielder - was a regular for Spain's U21 side last season, scoring twice, and he has 68 La Liga appearances under his belt.

Bayern are also understood to have an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, meanwhile.

SportBILD reported on Wednesday that head coach Niko Kovac has suggested Zakaria to the club's hierarchy.