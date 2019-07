Gareth Bale needs 'huge' offer to leave Real Madrid

Gareth Bale needs wages on par with the world's top players to leave Real Madrid, a source close to the player has told Sky Sports News.

The Wales international forward currently earns £550,000 a week at the Bernabeu, where he has a contract until 2022.

