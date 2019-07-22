Gareth Bale: Where could the Real Madrid forward end up at?

Could Gareth Bale be returning to England this summer?

It now looks certain Gareth Bale will be leaving Real Madrid this summer, but where will the forward end up at next season?

0:55 Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Gareth Bale's situation at the Bernabeu is 'unsustainable' and must be resolved soon Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Gareth Bale's situation at the Bernabeu is 'unsustainable' and must be resolved soon

Many of Monday morning papers, both in Spain and the UK, are reporting Bale will be moving to the riches of the Chinese Super League to see out the rest of his career, with odds of 1/3 reflecting that in the Sky Bet market.

Marca are reporting Bale is 'heading to China'

According to the Mirror, Bale has been offered a £1m-per-week deal to go to Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

If the Wales international is to stay in Europe, though, then which clubs would be able to afford his wages? Probably only Manchester United (11/1) and Paris Saint-Germain (10/1), who all feature prominently in the betting markets.

1:00 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says the club are in the process of arranging Gareth Bale's exit, but insists 'it's nothing personal' Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says the club are in the process of arranging Gareth Bale's exit, but insists 'it's nothing personal'

Meanwhile, what does look like an interesting price at 9/2 second favourite are Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions have lost veteran forwards Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who both left the Allianz Arena this summer, so have space available in their squad for such a player.

The odds of Bale returning to former club Tottenham Hotspur are 12/1, although manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is aware of speculation linking the 30-year-old with a move away from Real and does not know if Spurs will try to re-sign him.

0:27 Mauricio Pochettino says he is aware of speculation linking Gareth Bale with a move away from Real Madrid but does not know if Tottenham will move for him Mauricio Pochettino says he is aware of speculation linking Gareth Bale with a move away from Real Madrid but does not know if Tottenham will move for him

Other possible destinations where Bale may end up at next season are MLS franchise LA Galaxy (20/1), where David Beckham moved to after the end of his career in Madrid in 2007, Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal (25/1), La Liga side Celta Vigo (25/1), Antonio Conte's Inter Milan (25/1) and European champions Liverpool (25/1).

Bale won four Champions Leagues with Real