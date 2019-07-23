Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Dani Ceballos ahead of potential loan from Real Madrid

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Dani Ceballos 'is a very good player'

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Dani Ceballos "is a very good player" ahead of a potential loan deal for the Real Madrid midfielder.

The Gunners have been linked with a season-long loan move for the 22-year-old as they look to add to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Ceballos, who started his career at Real Betis before moving to Madrid in 2017, played a starring role as Spain won the U21 European Championships this summer.

1:35 Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says the club could sign up to four players, and assures the club's fans he shares their ambition Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says the club could sign up to four players, and assures the club's fans he shares their ambition

"We are speaking about the possibility to sign one player," Emery said ahead of his side's final International Champions Cup match against Real in Washington DC.

"We have different names and the club is working on that.

"Ceballos is a very good player. I know him from [Real] Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid.

1:03 Arsenal technical director Edu says talent is no longer enough for players, who must also work hard and look after themselves to reach the top of their game (video courtesy of Arsenal TV) Arsenal technical director Edu says talent is no longer enough for players, who must also work hard and look after themselves to reach the top of their game (video courtesy of Arsenal TV)

"He played very well in the U21s, his national team won the competition. He can play as a number eight or a number 10."

Ceballos, who has made 56 appearances for Madrid, will be Arsenal's second signing of the summer, following the earlier arrival of Gabriel Martinelli, should the deal go through.

