Arsenal not giving up on Wilfried Zaha transfer

Wilfried Zaha could yet join Arsenal from Crystal Palace

Arsenal have not given up on signing Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and one source has told Sky Sports News they will make another bid this week.

Palace are refusing to sell Zaha to the Gunners unless their £80m valuation is met. Arsenal have already had one bid of £40m rejected during the current transfer window.

The Eagles are under no pressure to let Zaha go as they have already sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m this summer.

Ivory Coast international Zaha informed Palace of his desire to move on after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, we understand.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson remains confident he will stay at Selhurst Park, however, revealing after their 1-0 friendly defeat to Nottingham Forest on Friday that he is unaware the player has told the club he wishes to leave.

Arsenal are also struggling to complete a deal to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

Celtic believe Arsenal's second offer of £18m plus £7m in add-ons is unrealistic because the extra money is linked to Unai Emery's side securing Champions League qualification.