Reece James: Crystal Palace monitoring Chelsea defender

Reece James is attracting interest from Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are one of a number of clubs monitoring Reece James' situation at Chelsea, Sky Sports News understands.

But Sky Sports News understands Chelsea are highly unlikely to sell the 19-year-old this summer.

James impressed on loan at Wigan last season, making 45 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship side.

The Chelsea academy graduate is currently on the sidelines after sustaining knee ligament damage while playing for England U20s against Chile in the Toulon tournament in June.

James spent last season on loan at Wigan

He has since undergone surgery and new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants time to fully assess James and the rest of his first-team squad.

James will miss the start of the season, although Chelsea are hopeful that he will be available for selection again in September.

