Tammy Abraham targets Chelsea breakthrough after impressing during loan spells

Tammy Abraham believes there is no better time to try and break into the Chelsea side, with Frank Lampard installed as head coach and a transfer ban in place.

Abraham has spent successful spells on loan at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa in recent seasons, with the England international scoring 26 goals to help Villa secure promotion back to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The 21-year-old is keen to become part of Lampard's plans at Stamford Bridge, however, and has been impressed with what he has seen of the new boss.

Abraham is keen to break into the Chelsea first team this season

"I've been here since the age of six and there's been no better opportunity to graft and work hard for a starting spot and a place in the team for a massive club such as Chelsea," Abraham told Sky Sports News.

"With the new manager in charge, all things look possible, so it gives the young lads and a lot of the players the chance to believe.

"You can already see in pre-season and even in training, he comes to speak to us and give us instructions on what to do, what to improve on, what he likes.

"It's always good to have a manager who speaks to players, not just the senior players but the younger players as well. It's a massive opportunity for us."

Abraham knows he will have competition for a place in attack from more senior players but is ready for the challenge.

"There's pressure everywhere I go and everywhere I've been, that's football for you," he added.

Abraham scored 26 goals on loan at Aston Villa last season

"I like the pressure, it drives me on. Having competition like Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, that's fantastic competition up there as well, so I'm striving to do better.

"I've just got to work hard in training. The manager has told me what he likes in me and what he wants me to continue doing.

"I just need to improve that other side of my game. He knows I can score goals, it's just the defensive side of my game.

"I just need to work hard for the team, give 100 per cent in training and hopefully get my opportunity."