Chelsea's N'Golo Kante returns to UK for treatment

N'Golo Kante sustained the injury in May

N'Golo Kante has travelled back to the UK to continue his rehabilitation for an injury connected to the knee problem he sustained at the end of last season.

Kante, who has not featured for Chelsea during pre-season, suffered the injury during their 2-0 win over Watford in May.

At the time, then head coach Maurizio Sarri said it was a mistake to play Kante and that he should have rested the France midfielder.

Chelsea's current head coach Frank Lampard suffered his first defeat in charge as they lost 1-0 to Kawasaki in Yokohama on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Lampard still saw plenty of positives in his team's performance in Yokohama.

2:09 Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he is inspired by 'role model' Frank Lampard, who he expects to give him his first-team chance at Stamford Bridge Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he is inspired by 'role model' Frank Lampard, who he expects to give him his first-team chance at Stamford Bridge

"I thought they gave everything in strong humidity," he said. "Some good individual performances, some people finding their fitness and form. The normal things in pre-season that take a bit of time, which is probably being clinical in front of goal, which we were not.

"But that comes and some small details, which we will work on. So I have no fears, I was happy with big parts of the performance."

Next up for Chelsea is a match against Barcelona at the Saitama Stadium on July 23.