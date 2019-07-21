Mason Mount inspired by 'role model' Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

2:09 Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he is inspired by 'role model' Frank Lampard who he expects to give him his first-team chance at Stamford Bridge Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he is inspired by 'role model' Frank Lampard who he expects to give him his first-team chance at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he is inspired by "role model" Frank Lampard who he expects to give him his first-team chance.

The 20-year-old recently signed a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge after spending last season on loan at at Derby under Lampard, where he scored eight goals in 35 games as the Rams reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Mason Mount played for Chelsea in the defeat to Kawasaki Frontale

The new Chelsea boss has been full of admiration for Mount during the club's pre-season tour of America and Japan, and believes the England U21 midfielder has all the qualities to succeed at the top level.

Following the 1-0 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale in Japan, Lampard said: "Mason's part of the first-team squad this year and it's time for him.

"His qualities will improve even more with the qualities around him.

Frank Lampard was in charge of Mount at Derby last season

"Everyone knows the hopes I have for Mason and he showed today a glimmer early in pre-season of what we might see this year and going forward."

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mount says he is learning daily off mentor Lampard, and is looking forward to proving himself in the first-team.

He said: "Being a midfielder and being at Chelsea you obviously look at him as a role model.

"For me working with him last year, and also this year, I have learnt so much off him.

"Speaking with him day in, day out I've been getting little stuff off his game, like him talking to me and telling me how to get into the box.

"I'm learning off him every day and it's very exciting.

"You can see the group of players that we have is world class.

"For me coming into this team and working with them each day - I'm learning off them and that's the best thing for me at the moment.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, if you are ready and he thinks you are good enough then he's going to put you in there."

Mount, who has been at the club since the age of six, is excited by the challenge ahead, and can't wait for the new Premier League season to start.

"Signing a deal was a very proud moment for me but now the hard work starts, I need to get my head down and work hard," he added.

"It's very exciting times at the moment and obviously being signed to a club for a long period of time then you obviously feel settled and I want to do the best I can at this club.

"You work very hard for that moment and I have been at the club since I was six years old so it's very exciting, I can't wait for the season to start."