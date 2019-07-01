Arsenal launch £40m bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal have reportedly tabled a £40m bid for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal have launched a £40m bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Sky Sports News understands.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with the Gunners this summer with it understood the player wants to stay in London and play European football.

However, with Palace already losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m, the club do not want to sell Zaha and value him at £80m - double what Arsenal have initially tabled.

Another factor to consider is that United have a 25 per cent sell on clause after he rejoined Palace from Old Trafford back in 2015.

As a boyhood Arsenal fan, signing for the club would be seen as a dream move with Zaha's brother Judicael telling Sky Sports News: "Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him.

"It's my brother's dream though, to play for Arsenal.

0:22 David Seaman says Arsenal should use what little cash they have to sign better defenders in the transfer window David Seaman says Arsenal should use what little cash they have to sign better defenders in the transfer window

"Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he's supported since childhood."

