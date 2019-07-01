Wilfried Zaha should not be Arsenal's priority signing, says Ray Parlour

Arsenal should not spend their entire summer transfer budget on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, says former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour.

Sky Sports News understands the Ivory Coast international is keen to leave Selhurst Park to join Arsenal, with the Gunners expected to make an offer after holding initial talks.

Speaking at the launch of the club's home kit for the 2019/20 season, Parlour warned his former club against putting all their resources behind signing Zaha, despite his quality.

Alexandre Lacazette models Arsenal's new home kit. Pic: Stuart MacFarlane / Arsenal

"He would be a good signing but it all depends on how much he is going to go for," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's reportedly [going to cost as much as] £100m - which is a lot of money. It's a lot of money to splash out on one player.

"You might look at other players and other [defensive] positions that need strengthening as well.

"Depending on the budget we have to wait and see what happens but he is certainly a very good player with a lot of quality."

