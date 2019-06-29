Arsenal monitoring Monaco winger Keita Balde

Keita Balde spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, but Sky Sports News understands he will not be joining the Italian side on a permanent deal

Arsenal are monitoring Monaco's Keita Balde as they continue to search for a new winger, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that the Gunners are expected to make an offer for Wilfried Zaha, who is keen to leave Crystal Palace.

Balde is also of interest to Arsenal, and the 24-year-old is keen on moving to the Premier League.

However, several other clubs are also interested in Balde, who is available for between £25m and £28m.



Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Balde at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored in Senegal's 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Balde spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, scoring five goals in 24 Serie A appearances, but the Italian side are not taking up their option to sign him on a permanent deal.

