AC Milan prepare Lucas Torreira loan bid from Arsenal

Lucas Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria last summer

AC Milan are preparing a bid to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan, with a view to a permanent transfer.

The Serie A club will make an offer in the region of £4.5m for a two-season loan, with an additional fee of around £25m to make the Uruguayan's move permanent at the end of that period.

Sky in Italy understand that Torreira would like to return to Italy to work with his former manager Marco Giampaolo, who took over at AC Milan this month.

Torreira made 34 appearances in his debut Premier League campaign

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal from Sampdoria for £26m last summer, and played in all but four of the London club's Premier League fixtures last season, three of which he was banned for.

With Arsenal having already lost Aaron Ramsey to Juventus, head coach Unai Emery is understood to be keen to avoid losing another of his central midfielders.

Torreira initially broke into senior football at Pescara, having moved to Italy as a teenager, before joining Sampdoria for little more than £1m in 2016.

