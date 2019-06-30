The Transfer Show: Can Arsenal afford to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace?

1:46 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol discusses Arsenal's bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol discusses Arsenal's bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal have submitted a £40m bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha - but will it be enough to sign the Ivory Coast international?

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with the Gunners but Sky sources understand Crystal Palace value the winger at £80m - more than double Arsenal's initial offer.

The Transfer Show panel discuss the bid and the likelihood of Zaha leaving Selhurst Park this summer.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol

"If you listen to the noises coming out of Arsenal, they can't afford to sign him at the moment.

"Everyone is being told that they have £45m to spend in this window. They can add to that if they sell players, they can grow that kitty, but I don't think £45m is going to be enough to sign Wilfried Zaha.

"It would help Crystal Palace if a bidding war was to break out for Wilfried Zaha but when you look at the quotes that are coming from his brother, it is very, very obvious that he wants to go to Arsenal.

"He still seems keen to go there even though they don't have Champions League football. A couple of months ago we were being told that Wilfried Zaha wanted to play in the Champions League, but he's not going to get that at Arsenal. What he's now saying is that he'd like to play in Europe.

Zaha scored 10 goals in 36 appearances for Arsenal last season

"One other thing to bear in mind when it comes to the valuation of Zaha, is the sell-on clause that Manchester United have. If he is to leave Crystal Palace, whatever he goes for, a quarter of that will go to Manchester United. They have a 25 per cent sell on clause.

"We were being told that Aaron Wan-Bissaka's valuation was £70m but he ended up going to Manchester United for £50m. Now we're being told that Wilfried Zaha's valuation is £80m.

"Judging by the quotes coming from his brother, it looks unlikely that he'll play for Crystal Palace again, even though they have him tied down to a long-term contract.

"It looks like he will leave but Arsenal are going to have to improve that £40m bid."

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth

"A selling club will always want another club to be in the mix so that they can raise that price.

"Wilfried Zaha has got four years left on his contract, he only signed a new contract last summer and Crystal Palace can dig their heels in and say 'You're not going anywhere'.

The Ivory Coast international is a boyhood Arsenal fan

"But because his brother has come out and said that he wants to leave, and not only that he wants to leave but he also wants to go to Arsenal, that's only one club.

"You can't generate a bidding war with just one club.

"If Zaha is not happy then Palace are going to be in a situation where they have to choose, do they keep an unhappy player or do they accept a little bit less than what they would have wanted to sell him for?

"That's the problem they might find themselves in."

