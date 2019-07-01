Arsenal launch £40m bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal have reportedly tabled a £40m bid for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal have launched a £40m bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Sky Sports News understands.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with the Gunners this summer with it understood the player wants to stay in London and play European football.

However, with Palace already losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m, the club do not want to sell Zaha and value him at £80m - double what Arsenal have initially tabled.

2:06 With Wilfried Zaha linked to a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at some of his best goals and skills from the last few seasons in the Premier League With Wilfried Zaha linked to a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at some of his best goals and skills from the last few seasons in the Premier League

Another factor to consider is that United have a 25 per cent sell on clause after he rejoined Palace from Old Trafford back in 2015.

As a boyhood Arsenal fan, signing for the club would be seen as a dream move with Zaha's brother Judicael telling Sky Sports News: "Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him.

"It's my brother's dream though, to play for Arsenal.

"Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he's supported since childhood."

Parlour: Zaha not Arsenal's priority

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour warned the Gunners about spending their entire summer transfer budget on Zaha, despite his quality.

"He would be a good signing but it all depends on how much he is going to go for," he told Sky Sports News.

0:23 Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has warned the club against overspending on Wilfried Zaha when they have other positions to address in the market Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has warned the club against overspending on Wilfried Zaha when they have other positions to address in the market

"It's reportedly [going to cost as much as] £100m - which is a lot of money. It's a lot of money to splash out on one player.

"You might look at other players and other [defensive] positions that need strengthening as well.

"Depending on the budget we have to wait and see what happens but he is certainly a very good player with a lot of quality."

0:22 David Seaman says Arsenal should use what little cash they have to sign better defenders in the transfer window David Seaman says Arsenal should use what little cash they have to sign better defenders in the transfer window

The Transfer Show: Can Arsenal afford Zaha?

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that Arsenal could struggle to afford Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.

