Manchester United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka on five-year deal from Crystal Palace

Manchester United have completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a five-year deal from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old also has the option to extend his contract for another year.

Sky Sports News understands the deal will cost United £45m plus £5m in add-ons, which are understood to be based on appearances, with the player himself earning more than £80,000 a week.

The England U21 international becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer after Daniel James' arrival from Swansea, and United's fifth most expensive signing of all-time behind Paul Pogba (£89m), Romelu Lukaku (£76m), Angel Di Maria (£59.7m) and Fred (£52m).

"It's an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say," he told Manchester United's website.

"I can't wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I'm looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour."

Solskjaer says Wan-Bissaka was brought to Old Trafford because he is "exactly the type of player" United wanted to add to their squad.

"Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League," he said.

Wan-Bissaka joined Palace's academy when he was 11

"He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

"Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that's important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far."

