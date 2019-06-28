Inter Milan to make £62.8m Romelu Lukaku bid to Manchester United

Inter will make their first official bid for Lukaku on Friday - Sky in Italy

Inter Milan will make a bid worth £62.8m within 24 hours to sign Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku on a two-season long loan with an obligation to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club will pay £9m up front as two-year loan fee for the Belgium international with an obligation to buy him for just under £54m at the end of the loan period.

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello was in Milan earlier this week for talks with Inter, who will be free to sign players on June 30 when they are released by UEFA from a Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement agreement.

New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte previously tried to sign Lukaku in 2017

Inter manager Antonio Conte tried to buy Lukaku in 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea but the 26-year-old opted to join United instead.

Lukaku moved to Old Trafford for an initial £75m from Everton and has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances.

0:43 Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer. Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.