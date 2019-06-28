European Paper Talk: Man Utd eye Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Man United are interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Spain

Barcelona have no intention of selling Ousmane Dembele this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich. The only way the French winger can leave is if a club triggers his £360m buyout clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United are interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti but the World Cup winner has reiterated his desire to remain at the Camp Nou after an injury-hit campaign. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham target Dani Ceballos has discussed his future at Real Madrid. "I do not want to be sold but I do want to feel important, wherever I am," he said. "I think next year will be my best season yet." (Marca)

Real Betis wing-back Junior Firpo says he is happy to remain at the club despite interest from Liverpool and Barcelona. "I have many years on my contract at Betis, I am very happy in Seville." (Marca)

Real Madrid will take the 'Japanese Messi', Takefusa Kubo, on their pre-season tour after the young forward impressed for his country at the Copa America. (AS)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to accept an offer of £200m for Neymar, the same fee the Ligue 1 club paid to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona in 2017. (Le Parisien)

Spurs will make a formal offer to St Etienne for William Saliba, but have spoken with the centre-back over a move. Arsenal remain interested in the 18-year-old but haven't struck a deal with the French club. (RMC)

Representatives from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid met this week ahead of Antoine Griezmann's impending move to the Nou Camp. A potential deal which would see Nelson Semedo move to the Spanish capital was discussed. (L'Equipe)

Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont is set to join Nantes on a loan deal which could span the next two seasons. The 20-year-old joined La Viola last summer but struggled in Serie A. (L'Equipe)

AC Milan have launched a move for Jordan Veretout. The Fiorentina midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs - including Arsenal - but would prefer to remain in Serie A. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain have had a bid for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma rejected. The Ligue 1 champions offered the Rossoneri £18m and Alphonse Areola. (Eurosport FR)

Italy

Milan are prepared to cash in on Donnarumma this summer but want a fee in the region of £50m for the 20-year-old goalkeeper, who has just two years remaining on his contract. (Sky Italia)

Inter are ready to make a club-record offer to Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A side want to pay an initial £9m to take the Belgian on a two-year loan with an obligation to sign him permanently for £55m. (Sky Italia)

AC Milan are set to complete the loan signing of Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid and remain interested in a deal for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torrieria and Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gigi Buffon is set return to Juventus this summer but wants a clause included in his contract that ensures he takes the Serie A all-time appearance record from Paolo Maldini. Buffon is currently eight appearances short. (La Repubblica)

Roma are prepared to take Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus. The Argentine striker struggled at Milan and Chelsea last term but Roma are ready to pay around £10m to borrow him for the 2019/20 campaign. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Chelsea have rejected a fresh offer from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Bundesliga champions were willing to pay £22m for the winger, whose contract expires at the end of next season. (Bild)

Norwegian wonderkid Martin Odegaard would prefer a loan move to Real Sociedad if he leaves Real Madrid this summer. However, Real would rather he join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. (Bild)

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is set for another loan move to the Bundesliga. The 23-year-old has offers from Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen. (Berliner Kurier)

Turkish wonderkid Ozan Kabak is set to snub offers from Bayern Munich, AC Milan and West Ham to join Schalke. The centre-back wants to join a club where he is guaranteed first-team football. (Sky Germany)

Holland

Sevilla are interested in Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, but may not be able to meet the Dutch club's £27m valuation. (De Telegraaf)