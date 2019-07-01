Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Wilfried Zaha scores as Ivory Coast qualify for last 16

Wilfried Zaha scored in Ivory Coast's 4-1 win on Monday

Wilfried Zaha scored as Ivory Coast qualified for the last 16 at the African Cup of Nations with a 4-1 victory over Namibia.

The Ivory Coast, who clinched second place in Group D behind Morocco, led 1-0 at the break thanks to Max Gradel's 39th minute strike and they doubled their advantage early in the second-half through Serey Die (39).

Joslin Kamatuka took advantage of a miscued clearance by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo as Namibia pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go, but the Ivorians scored twice more in the last six minutes to make the game safe.

2:06 With Wilfried Zaha linked to a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at some of his best goals and skills from the last few seasons in the Premier League With Wilfried Zaha linked to a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at some of his best goals and skills from the last few seasons in the Premier League

With news emerging of a bid from Arsenal for his services, Zaha produced a slick finish to add his side's third before Maxwel Cornet rounded off the scoring.

Morocco seal top spot in Group D

Meanwhile, Morocco sealed top spot in Group D following a 1-0 win over South Africa.

Morocco captain M'Bark Boussoufa scored the only goal in the 90th minute leaving South Africa's fate hanging in the balance after it lost to Morocco

South Africa must now wait to see if they finish as one of the four best third-place teams to progress.