Unai Emery to be patient as he bids to add players to Arsenal squad

1:35 Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says the club could sign up to four players this summer Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says the club could sign up to four players this summer

Unai Emery insists he is remaining patient as he bids to add up to four players to his Arsenal squad this summer.

Despite ending last season empty-handed and missing out on Champions League qualification for the third successive season, the Gunners have only signed 18-year-old winger Gabriel Martinelli during this window.

However, Sky Sports News understands they have agreed a deal to sign teenage defender William Saliba from Saint-Etienne and are waiting for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to approve a loan deal for midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal have also seen both a £25m bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and a £40m offer for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha rejected, but Emery says he is calm as the August 8 deadline edges closer.

"Really I am with patience because we want to choose the best solution," he said. "Some players are very expensive and we are waiting for this possibility.

1:03 Arsenal technical director Edu says talent is no longer enough for players, who must also work hard and look after themselves to reach the top of their game (video courtesy of Arsenal TV) Arsenal technical director Edu says talent is no longer enough for players, who must also work hard and look after themselves to reach the top of their game (video courtesy of Arsenal TV)

"We don't want now to go to the second line of players. We are waiting. We have very good players. We have very good young players. We are aware also that we need to improve some players in this squad.

"I want to sign one, two, three or four players only if we can be sure they are coming to improve our team."

Emery was speaking after Arsenal beat Fiorentina 3-0 in the International Champions Cup on Sunday morning to record their third consecutive win in pre-season.

He says he is working closely with new sporting director Edu and head of football Raul Sanllehi as they look to make new signings.

"There are a lot of names. The club is working, Edu is very close to me and Raul. We speak every day," Emery said.