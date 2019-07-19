Dani Ceballos and Kieran Tierney: Arsenal confident of getting deals over the line

Arsenal are increasingly confident of agreeing deals to bring Dani Ceballos and Kieran Tierney to the Emirates this summer, Dharmesh Sheth has told The Transfer Show.

Celtic are understood to have rejected two bids from Arsenal for Scotland left-back Tierney - the latest of which was worth £25m - and, according to Hoops manager Neil Lennon, they are yet to go back in with an improved offer.

The Scottish champions are understood to be unhappy with the structure of the proposed deal because they want more money up front.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are trying to get Ceballos, the Spain U21 midfielder, on loan from Real Madrid but are waiting on the approval of head coach Zinedine Zidane.

"I'm led to believe there's growing confidence Arsenal can get the deals for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney over the line," the Sky Sports News reporter told The Transfer Show.

"Tierney on a permanent deal if they can sort out the structure of payment. Ceballos on loan because he sees his long-term future at Real Madrid, but he wants to get more game time now to impress Zinedine Zidane."

Celtic manager Lennon is insistent the Scottish champions will not be forced into selling Tierney this summer unless a suitable offer arrives, citing the projected £50m Manchester United paid for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He said: "We can't do anything about what clubs do in England.

"£50m for Wan-Bissaka is a lot of money and we feel that Kieran is a far more experienced and rounded full-back at this juncture in his career."

