Arsenal's Kieran Tierney bid - linked to Champions League place - not favoured by Celtic

Kieran Tierney's move to Arsenal remains in the balance

Arsenal’s £25m offer for Kieran Tierney includes too many add-ons and is dependent on them qualifying for the Champions League, something Celtic are not convinced is realistic, Sky Sports News understands.

The Gunners' initial offer of £15m for the left-back was swiftly rejected by the Scottish champions, who then came back with a structured bid in the region of £25m, which was also rebuffed.

Arsenal have previously insisted they remain confident they can get a deal across the line but Celtic are understood to want a simplified deal with more cash up front.

Tierney, who is under contract at Celtic Park until 2023, has played 180 times for the club since becoming a regular in the side in the 2015/16 season.

The 22-year-old was restricted to 21 league appearances for the Hoops last season due to a hernia problem and is currently recovering from surgery.

0:52 Celtic boss Neil Lennon says there have been no further bids for Arsenal-target Kieran Tierney, although he hopes to bring in a player in the next few days. Celtic boss Neil Lennon says there have been no further bids for Arsenal-target Kieran Tierney, although he hopes to bring in a player in the next few days.

