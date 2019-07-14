Celtic reject Arsenal's £25m Kieran Tierney bid

Arsenal's improved bid for Kieran Tierney has been turned down by Celtic

Celtic have rejected Arsenal's latest bid for left-back Kieran Tierney, Sky Sports News understands.

Arsenal's offer was worth in the region of £25m but it is understood Celtic were unhappy with the structure of the bid and want more cash upfront rather than in add-ons.

The Scottish champions are reluctant to sell their top asset unless the deal meets their valuation.

Sky Sports News understands that Serie A side Napoli remain interested in a deal for the Scotland international.

Tierney, who is under contract until 2023, was restricted to 21 league appearances for Celtic due to a hernia problem. The 22-year-old is currently recovering from surgery.

1:49 Could Tierney be Celtic's next export to the Premier League? Take a look at some of his best moments for the Bhoys Could Tierney be Celtic's next export to the Premier League? Take a look at some of his best moments for the Bhoys

