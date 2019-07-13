Arsenal make improved £25m offer to Celtic for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney is wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal have made an improved offer in the region of £25m for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, Sky Sports News understands.

Arsenal's first bid of £15m was rejected three weeks ago.

Sky Sports News understands that Serie A side Napoli are also interested in a deal for the Scotland international.

Tierney was hampered by a hernia problem last season and is currently recovering from surgery.

The 22-year-old was restricted to just 21 league appearances for Celtic last term.

Tierney, who has made 12 appearances for Scotland, is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2023.

