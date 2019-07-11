Arsenal join Tottenham in race to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid

1:13 We take a look at some of Dani Ceballos' best moments amid talks the Real Madrid player could be moving to Tottenham. We take a look at some of Dani Ceballos' best moments amid talks the Real Madrid player could be moving to Tottenham.

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan, according to Sky sources.

North London rivals Tottenham are also in talks with Madrid over a potential transfer for the Spain international.

The 22-year-old would prefer a loan move to a permanent deal as he believes he can still make an impact at Real in the future.

Ceballos is keen to secure regular game time after struggling to cement a first-team place at Madrid, since joining the club on a six-year deal from Real Betis in 2017.

Sky sources understand Arsenal are also close to completing deal to sign Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba.

William Saliba is close to joining Arsenal from Saint-Etienne

It is understood that Arsenal are negotiating a deal which would see the 18-year-old loaned straight back to the Ligue 1 side next season, with the defender joining Arsenal's squad for the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign.

