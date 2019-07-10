Tottenham in talks to sign Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos says he is hoping to get more game time next year after only 12 starts in La Liga last season

Tottenham are in talks with Real Madrid over a potential transfer for Spain U21 star Dani Ceballos.

The 20-year-old, who impressed during Spain's victorious campaign in the U21 Euros with two goals and two assists en route to the title, would prefer a loan move as he does not want to leave Spain permanently.

A short-term deal seems the most likely option at this stage also because of Ceballos' high release clause and the fact that he has four years left on his current deal.

Liverpool are also interested in the midfielder and are ready to make a £45m bid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

"I think [Zinedine] Zidane will have seen the tournament," said Ceballos after Spain U21s' win over Germany U21s in the final. "But we all know what he thinks.

Ceballos triumphed in the U21 Euros with his Spain side

"I would like to try out something new: next year, my goal is to play 40 games and play in the Euros."

Ceballos originally joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 for a transfer fee of around £16.2m (€18m).

However, Tottenham are unlikely to add more players to their squad unless they sell - with star midfielder Christian Eriksen announcing in June his desire to leave the club to "try something new".

Real Madrid and Juventus remain interested in the Denmark international, but are stalling to understand Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United as they are unlikely to sign both players.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen admitted he is considering leaving the club in the summer

Tottenham have received no formal bids for Eriksen and expect him back at pre-season training by Friday alongside Toby Alderweireld, whose £25m release clause remains active until 25 July.

