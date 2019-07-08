Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back - £50k up for grabs once more

Virgil van Dijk topped the Sky Sports Fantasy Football points charts for last season with a whopping 299

Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its eagerly-awaited return for the 2019/20 season.

'Fantasy just got real' has never been so true with the updated Fantasy Football product for the upcoming campaign. New scoring systems, new rules, a new website, along with a new feature which will be coming into fruition for the first game week of the year.

All of this alone gives you the incentive to set up your team early and get ahead of the game, combined with just the small added bonus of the £50,000 jackpot prize for the inaugural Sky Sports Fantasy Football 2019/20 champion.

Picking and Managing Your Team

Picking your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team is quick and easy and best of all it's free!

You can use any of the following formations:

4-3-3 (1 x GK, 4 x DEF, 3 x MID, 3 x STR)

4-4-2 (1 x GK, 4 x DEF, 4 x MID, 2 x STR)

4-5-1 (1 x GK, 4 x DEF, 5 x MID, 1 x STR)

3-5-2 (1 x GK, 3 x DEF, 5 x MID, 2 x STR)

5-3-2 (1 x GK, 5 x DEF, 3 x MID, 2 x STR)

3-4-3 (1 x GK, 3 x DEF, 4 x MID, 3 x STR)

Pick 11 players keeping within the £100m budget.

Transfers

Create your team for the 2019/20 Fantasy Football campaign and challenge pundits and friends

Once the season has started, you will have a total of 40 transfers available during the season, with a maximum of 5 transfers each Game Week, with the Game Week running from Friday to Thursday.

In order to be eligible for scoring, transfers must be made before the matchday deadline, which is kick-off of the first match that day. Transfers made after the matchday deadline will start scoring from the next matchday.

Captain Changes

The captain of your team will score double points - positive and negative. You have the ability to schedule all of your captains for the next game week in advance. This means managers can make unlimited captain changes in a game week.

Overhaul

You will be able to take advantage of Overhaul twice this season; once in September and the other taking place in February.

During these periods, you will be able to make an unlimited amount of transfers but must remain within the budget of £100 million. These transfers will not come out of your 40-player transfer limit.

Create and Join Leagues

Do you have a mate that thinks they are a better manager than Mourinho, cleverer then Klopp or more particular than Pep? Settle the debate once and for all by creating Free Leagues and Prize Leagues to compete in.

Create a league and challenge your mates within Sky Sports Fantasy Football

Leagues are quick and easy to create and join with our step-by-step guide, with a number of options available to customise them as you want. With some great prizes to be won for the best performing Leagues, create your new League now and invite your friends, family and colleagues!

Prize Leagues

Fancy some extra competition with something at stake? Set up your own Prize League for the season with friends, family and colleagues and choose the entry fee for league members to form your prize pot. This is a FREE service and we will hold the prize pot for the duration of the season and pay out 100% of the funds in winnings, in the prize structure you decide. Entry money and any prize winnings go in and out of your Sky Bet account.

When creating a new Prize League you have the following options:

Entry Fee: £2, £5, £10 or £20 per person.

Prize Structure: Winner takes all or tiered prizes.

League chairmen will be prompted to create a password for the Prize League which is included on all league invites in addition to the League PIN. Members choosing to join the League will be asked to deposit the required entry fee into their Sky Bet account if the entry fee exceeds their balance.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football 2019/20 is bigger and better than ever. Do not miss out and get your team in early, giving you chance to read the latest news and features as you edit your team leading up to Friday 9th August.