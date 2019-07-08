Harry Winks and Ben Davies extend Tottenham contracts until 2024

Harry Winks and Ben Davies have both signed new five-year deals at Tottenham

Harry Winks and Ben Davies have extended their Tottenham contracts to run until the summer of 2024.

Davies joined Spurs from Swansea City in 2014 and has since made 168 appearances for the north London side.

The Wales international has been competing with Danny Rose for the first-choice left-back spot under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"I am obviously delighted to sign here for the next five years," he said.

"It is one that I have worked really hard for to put myself in the position to stay at this club for the next few years and I am delighted to be here."

Winks, who joined the club as a five-year-old, came through Spurs' youth academy to make his first-team debut in 2014 and has since made 102 appearances in central midfield.

"I have been at the club since I was five, so when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract, it was a no-brainer," he said.

"It's a contract like Ben I have worked hard for.

"It's been a difficult season, but a great season last year especially, so to sign a new contract, I am delighted, I'm really happy."