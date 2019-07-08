Tottenham appoint former midfielder Ryan Mason as U19s coach

Former Tottenham player Ryan Mason has returned to the club as a coach.

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of their former midfielder Ryan Mason as coach of their under-19 UEFA Youth League side.

Mason, who earned a senior England cap in 2015, was forced to retire at the age of 26 after failing to recover from the fractured skull he suffered while playing for Hull in January 2017.

After retiring in February last year, following specialist medical advice, the midfielder started his coaching badges while working within Spurs' academy set up.

Following changes to the club's coaching structure, it was announced Mason will now take charge of the under-19s side with former Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder Matty Taylor appointed under-18s coach.

The move will also see existing members of staff Chris Riley and Troy Archibald-Henville take up roles aimed at supporting the older players in the academy, while Nigel Gibbs will become the assistant head of player development for the under-17s to the under-23s.

Speaking about the changes, Tottenham's head of academy coaching and player development, John McDermott said: "We have always tried to assemble a blend of staff who know what the demands of the game are at the highest level.

"It's also important to have a mix of experience through internal promotions and external appointments, including coaches who have recently retired and are current with the modern player.

"Plus coaches who have been in the cauldron of professional football - not just academy football - and can pass on their wisdom of what the real game expects in terms of behaviour and performance.

"All five of these members of staff understand the incredible standards set for young and senior players at this club and they will be invaluable in driving our players to become the best young men and players that they can be."