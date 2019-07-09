Arsenal appoint former player Edu as technical director

Edu has returned to Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that former player Edu is to return to the club as technical director.

The 41-year-old, who won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during a four-and-a-half-year spell with Arsenal, has been linked with a return to north London for some time.

Edu, who played under current Arsenal boss Unai Emery during a spell at Valencia, has served as general co-ordinator of the Brazil national team since 2016, and leaves his post after his country won the Copa America for the first time in 12 years on Sunday.

Edu celebrating a goal for Arsenal against Newcastle in 2002

Arsenal confirmed that he will travel to the USA with the squad on Thursday as their pre-season tour gets underway.

In a statement Arsenal said: "In his role as technical director, Edu will co-ordinate the work of our first-team coaching group, the academy and player scouting and recruitment in order to oversee the constant building up and efficient strengthening of our squad."

Edu added: "Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I'm thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role. We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I'm looking forward to helping make a difference."

The Brazilian represented his country 22 times and was a member of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team in 2003-04.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Head of football at the club, Raul Sanllehi, added: "We're very excited that Edu is joining the team. He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man. He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world.

"His arrival is the final and very important part of the jigsaw in our development of a new football infrastructure to take us forward.

"He will be working closely with Unai Emery and the first-team coaches, and will play a relevant role leading our football vision and ensuring we have - and follow - a solid philosophy through all our football activities."