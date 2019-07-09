Arsenal News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Arsenal appoint former player Edu as technical director

Last Updated: 09/07/19 3:42pm

Edu has returned to Arsenal
Edu has returned to Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that former player Edu is to return to the club as technical director.

The 41-year-old, who won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during a four-and-a-half-year spell with Arsenal, has been linked with a return to north London for some time.

Edu, who played under current Arsenal boss Unai Emery during a spell at Valencia, has served as general co-ordinator of the Brazil national team since 2016, and leaves his post after his country won the Copa America for the first time in 12 years on Sunday.

Edu celebrating a goal for Arsenal against Newcastle in 2002
Edu celebrating a goal for Arsenal against Newcastle in 2002

Arsenal confirmed that he will travel to the USA with the squad on Thursday as their pre-season tour gets underway.

In a statement Arsenal said: "In his role as technical director, Edu will co-ordinate the work of our first-team coaching group, the academy and player scouting and recruitment in order to oversee the constant building up and efficient strengthening of our squad."

Edu added: "Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I'm thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role. We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I'm looking forward to helping make a difference."

The Brazilian represented his country 22 times and was a member of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team in 2003-04.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Head of football at the club, Raul Sanllehi, added: "We're very excited that Edu is joining the team. He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man. He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world.

Also See:

"His arrival is the final and very important part of the jigsaw in our development of a new football infrastructure to take us forward.

"He will be working closely with Unai Emery and the first-team coaches, and will play a relevant role leading our football vision and ensuring we have - and follow - a solid philosophy through all our football activities."

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is Back

FREE TO PLAY: Get your Head in the Game

Trending

©2019 Sky UK