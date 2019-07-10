Wilfried Zaha camp have doubts over Arsenal's ability to afford Crystal Palace forward

0:42 The Transfer Show reveal the latest on Wilfried Zaha's proposed move to Arsenal The Transfer Show reveal the latest on Wilfried Zaha's proposed move to Arsenal

Sources close to Wilfried Zaha say there are doubts over whether Arsenal can afford to sign him from Crystal Palace this summer.

The Gunners are keen to add the Ivory Coast international to their squad and offered £40m for him earlier this month.

However, Palace rejected the bid and are understood to value Zaha at £80m - double what Arsenal originally offered.

Sky Sports News understands the Eagles also have no interest in taking players from Arsenal as part of a deal that would see Zaha head to the Emirates.

The 26-year-old is a boyhood Arsenal fan and is understood to be keen to play European football yet also remain in London.

Earlier this month, Zaha's brother Judicael told Sky Sports News: "Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him.

Zaha scored as Crystal Palace stunned Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates last season

"It's my brother's dream though to play for Arsenal.

"Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he's supported since childhood."

