Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host North London Derby in Women's Super League

Arsenal players celebrate scoring a goal in a WSL match

The first-ever North London Derby in the Women's Super League will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fixtures for the upcoming WSL season were released on Wednesday and a number of clubs will play selected games at Premier League grounds.

Arsenal and Spurs have previously come up against each other in cup competitions, but their historic league clash will be held at the 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 17.

On the opening weekend, the Manchester Derby will also be played at the Etihad Stadium whilst Chelsea will take on newly-promoted Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are the reigning champions and the 2019/20 fixture list revealed they will begin their title defence at home against West Ham, before visiting Manchester United in their next match.

Arsenal celebrate winning the 2018/19 WSL title

The Gunners are due to meet last season's runners-up, Manchester City, at Meadow Park on October 27 with the return fixture set for February 2 at the City Academy Stadium.

Following England's impressive performances at the Women's World Cup, suggestions had been made about hosting WSL and Premier League double-headers in an effort to maintain interest.

However, there are no current plans in place to hold any over the course of the campaign.

The release of the fixtures list comes after the FA announced on Tuesday a new 12-strong board to oversee the growth of the women's domestic game.