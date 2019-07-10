Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu subject of racist abuse during first match with VfL Bochum

Jordi Osei-Tutu became the latest English youngster to ply his trade in Germany when he joined Bochum on loan in June

German side VFL Bochum are investigating claims of racial abuse aimed at Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu.

The 20-year-old was subject of an incident in his first game for the club since joining last month, a friendly against Swiss side St Gallen on Tuesday night.

He reposted a video of the incident, showing him visibly upset while his team-mates tried to defuse the situation, on his Instagram feed with the caption "Say No To Racism".

In another social media post, Bochum have announced they will be looking into the incident and reassured fans that they will be supporting their player.

"VfL Bochum vehemently condemns all forms of racism," said the club. "Jordi, we stand behind you!

"The incident in yesterday's test game against St Gallen will be further processed with all participants. The club reserves the right to take further steps."

Osei-Tutu stepped up to Arsenal's U23s in 2018 and made 18 appearances to help win the title, but is yet to debut with the senior team.

In April, the Arsenal player participated in the PFA's "Enough" campaign making a stand against racism and abuse in football.

Bochum, who are based just outside of Dortmund, play in 2. Bundesliga and finished last season in 11th place.