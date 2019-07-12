William Saliba: Tottenham in talks for Saint-Etienne defender

Saint Etienne centre-back William Saliba is one of the hottest prospects in European football

Tottenham are in talks with Saint-Etienne over the signing of defender William Saliba, according to Sky sources.

However, Arsenal are close to completing a deal that would see Saliba return to Saint-Etienne on loan next season, meaning it could be the player's choice if both offers are accepted.

Sky Sports News reported this week Arsenal were set to secure a £27m deal with the Ligue 1 side which would see the promising 18-year-old loaned straight back next season.

Saint Etienne president Roland Romeyer said: "He will stay at the club this season. It is an imperative condition should we come to an agreement for his transfer. It's also William's wish."

Spurs have now made a late attempt to hijack their north London rivals' deal for France Under-20 international Saliba, who signed a new contract expiring in 2023 last season after impressing in 19 appearances in all competitions.

The news comes as Tottenham are in discussions with Roma over the sale of centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who can leave for £25m anytime up to two weeks before the transfer window closes according to a clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, Gunners captain Laurent Koscielny is facing disciplinary action after refusing to travel on their pre-season tour to the United States.

