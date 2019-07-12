Tottenham and Roma in talks over Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld could replace Kostas Manolas at Roma

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set to meet Roma official Franco Baldini in London to negotiate a deal for Toby Alderweireld, according to Sky in Italy.

Baldini, who was previously sporting director at Spurs, hopes to lower Levy's £25m asking price when they meet for an appointment later on Friday.

The £25m comes from a clause in Alderweireld's contract allowing him to leave for that price anytime up to two weeks before the end of the transfer window - set for August 8.

Sky in Italy are also reporting Alderweireld's representatives have presented high demands for the player in a meeting with Roma on Thursday.

Alderweireld has one year remaining on his Spurs contract and should he stay in north London, the Belgium international would be free to sign pre-contract agreements already in January.

But his Tottenham team-mates expect him to be on the pre-season trip to Asia, which begins with a clash against Juventus in Singapore on July 21.

Kostas Manolas has joined Napoli for £32.3m

The Serie A club are looking to Alderweireld having sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli for £32.3m (€36m) and Ivan Marcano to Porto for £4.5m (€5m), while they remain on course to sign Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini for £18m.

