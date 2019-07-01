Roma sign Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus as Luca Pellegrini moves in opposite direction
Roma have signed full-back Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus on a four-year deal, with Luca Pellegrini moving in the opposite direction.
Spinazzola has completed his transfer for a fee of €29.5m (£26m) on a contract that will take him through to 2023.
The 26-year-old made 10 Serie A appearances for Juventus last season after multiple loan spells and has earned seven international caps for Italy.
Spinazzola said: "It's a great feeling to be here [Roma]. Since I was a child I have always had an affinity for Roma - in part because they've always played good football. I am happy to be part of this new project with the new coach."
Meanwhile, full-back Pellegrini will make the switch in the opposite direction to Juventus having completed a €22m (£20m) move from Roma.
The 20-year-old Italy U21 international has signed a four-year deal following a successful loan spell at Cagliari last season.
Juventus also look poised to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing personal terms and arriving for a medical, whilst Napoli have completed the €36m (£32m) signing of Kostas Manolas from Roma.