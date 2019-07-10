Roma interested in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld originally joined Spurs in 2015 for £11.5m

Roma are interested in Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club want to sign two new defenders this summer - Atalanta player Gianluca Mancini, valued at £22m, and one of either Alderweireld or Real Betis' Marc Bartra.

Spurs are yet to receive a formal offer for the Belgium international, who is available for £25m until the expiry of a clause in his contract on July 26h.

His team-mates expect him to be on the pre-season trip to Asia, which begins with a clash against Juventus in Singapore on July 21.

Roma are looking for defensive cover after having sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli for around £32.3m (€36m) and with Ivan Marcano on his way back to Porto for £4.5m (€5m).

