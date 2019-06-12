Roma pull out of International Champions Cup in USA

Roma were due to compete in the International Champions Cup

Roma have withdrawn from the International Champions Cup due to a fixture clash as they must play in the second qualifying round of the Europa League next season.

The Serie A club had been due to face Chivas Guadalajara, Arsenal and Benfica in the United States in July.

But with the first leg of their Europa League tie due to be played the day after they were scheduled to face Benfica in New Jersey, they have been forced to pull out of the pre-season friendly tournament, with Fiorentina taking their place.

Fiorentina were bought by Italian-American billionaire Rocco Commisso earlier this month.

We will now face @ACFFiorentina in Charlotte, NC 🇺🇸 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 12, 2019

"We looked at every available option in order to avoid withdrawing, however, in the end, the decision had to be made in light of next season's commitments," Roma chief executive Guido Fienga told the club's website.

"I apologise to all the fans hoping to come and watch us this summer. We share your disappointment but I want to assure you all that we will return soon.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to the ICC for having to withdraw but nevertheless wish them a hugely successful tournament in our absence."

Roma appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach on Tuesday.