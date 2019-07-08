Celtic boss Neil Lennon 'not satisfied' with Olivier Ntcham transfer comments

Olivier Ntcham

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he was “not satisfied” with Olivier Ntcham’s transfer comments and says he will speak to the midfielder about his "mindset".

The 23-year-old was quoted as saying he was disappointed not to have moved to Porto last season while admitting he was flattered about speculation linking him with Marseille.

Ntcham, who joined Celtic in 2017 from Manchester City, also claimed Scottish football was not challenging enough, saying: "We can do as many matches as we want but, with all due respect for my opponents, if the level in front is not high, you do not progress."

Olivier Ntcham in action for Celtic

Ntcham has been on international duty with France Under-21s at the European Championship but Lennon, preparing Celtic for the first leg of the Champions League first qualifier against Sarajevo at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase stadium on Tuesday night, said: "That will be addressed when Olivier comes back.

"I think it is fair to say that a lot of us, whether it be management, players or people at the club were not satisfied with the comments.

Neil Lennon

"When I speak to Olivier it will be done privately but you can imagine, we find the comments untimely and not particularly accurate.

"He still has a future [at Celtic], he is under contract.

"But I will be speaking to him about his mindset and his attitude toward the club as well which, the way it came across, didn't look good."

