Scott Bain says playing for Celtic is all about history

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain celebrated a historic treble treble last season

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain admitted the challenge of repeating the historic treble treble last season motivates many players at the club.

The 27-year-old took Craig Gordon's place between the sticks in Celtic's first team towards the end of last season and played a key role in their third consecutive domestic treble.

The three-time Scotland international admitted he and his team-mates felt the weight of expectation to continue delivering silverware to Celtic Park.

Bain impressed for Neil Lennon's men after replacing Craig Gordon in goal

Bain said: "Here it's all about history and what you can achieve as a player. That drives a lot of boys on, when they leave or if they stay until they retire, what they've achieved in that time.

"Everyone really wants to leave here with the fans having good memories and really appreciating what they've done for the club.

"It's in the back of everyone's mind, but if we can play to our standard we'll have a really good season."

Bain is expected to be Lennon's first-choice 'keeper this campaign

Celtic were knocked out of the Europa League 3-0 on aggregate by eventual semi-finalists Valencia, but will be looking to translate domestic success into European success this campaign.

They face Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday 9, but Bain played down concerns over burnout.

He added: "It's good for us in terms of not losing a lot of fitness, so when we have a break, we can really just relax and not worry about anything. None of the boys or the staff are worried about burnout.

"There are always difficult games straight away and you're playing unknown teams which obviously have no expectation from the Scottish public.

"Every team you face is difficult and it's always tricky to go away to these places and get results. We know it's challenging but we're definitely confident."