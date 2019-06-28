Celtic sign Christopher Jullien from Toulouse on four-year deal

Christopher Jullien has signed a four-year deal with Celtic

Celtic have completed the signing of Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien on a four-year deal.

The French centre-back becomes the Hoops' first signing of the summer after spending three years with the Ligue 1 side.

After completing the deal, Celtic manager Neil Lennon told the club's website: "We are absolutely delighted to bring Christopher to Celtic.

"He is a quality player with great attributes and we are very much looking forward to him joining the squad and working with him.

"We've got a squad of great quality already here at the club, who have achieved incredible success over the past few seasons, but it's always good to add further quality to the group, and that's what we've got with Christopher.

"I know the players will be delighted to welcome him into the squad, and I know he will be keen to play his part in the seasons ahead as we look to deliver further success for our supporters."

Jullien, who has also played for Auxerre, Freiburg and Dijon, helped Toulouse survive relegation from the French top flight last season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.