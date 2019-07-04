Celtic's latest signing Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo is unveiled at Parkhead

Belgian left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo says he joined Celtic to "make history" and did not seek assurances over Kieran Tierney's future before signing for the Scottish champions.

Bolingoli-Mbombo completed his £3m move from Rapid Vienna on Wednesday night, amid reports that Napoli are set to make an offer for his fellow left-back Tierney, who has also been the subject of serious interest from Arsenal.

Celtic were already looking for a left-back following the departure of Emilio Izaguirre and the former Club Brugge player jumped at the chance to sign regardless of Tierney's future.

The 24-year-old claims he will welcome the competition if the Scotland international stays at Parkhead beyond the summer transfer window.

Bolingoli-Mbombo said: "I didn't ask anything. I just came for myself because I love the club. It's a big club, it's a big step in my career.

"I didn't ask if the player was going to stay or not. I came here for the club and to make history. If he is going to stay or not, it's going to change nothing for my decision at all.

"It's always healthy competition to have a colleague like this player. He is a good player, I have heard a lot of positive things about him.

"I am always open for healthy competition and if he stays, then we will work together and try to give everything for the club.

"When you come to a big club, you have to show your qualities."

Bolingoli-Mbombo scored four goals in 73 appearances during two seasons at Rapid, and quickly agreed a move to Glasgow without speaking to manager Neil Lennon, after first being alerted to Celtic's interest last week.

"Celtic is a big club in Europe and if you hear that Celtic are interested in you, of course you cannot say no," he told a media conference.

"It's a nice step for me to make the next step in my career and I also want to write the history of this club.

"My qualities are my skills and I'm fast. I think the fans will love me with my skills and my power on the pitch, the will that I will give them, because I always try to go 100 per cent on the pitch and I think the fans will love it."

When asked what he knew about Celtic, he said: "The fans, of course. I have heard a lot about the fans. The club have a big history also and they won the treble in the last few years. I hope we can continue like this and win a lot of titles in the future.

"To play for Celtic in this stadium will be amazing and to play in the Champions League is also a big dream for every player. That will be a double big feeling. I can't wait to play in this stadium for the fans and to play in the Champions League."

With Tierney working his way back from double hernia surgery, Bolingoli-Mbombo's chance could come quickly, with Celtic starting their Champions League qualifying campaign in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

He said: "I'm ready, I'm fit, so let's see what the coach is going to say, but physically I am ready to play."