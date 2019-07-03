Celtic sign Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo from Rapid Vienna

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has joined Celtic from Rapid Vienna

Celtic have completed the signing of Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo on a four-year deal from Rapid Vienna.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon confirmed on Tuesday that Celtic were closing in on the signing of the versatile DR Congo-born 24-year-old, who primarily plays as a left-back.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo made 42 appearances for Rapid last season and could be a potential replacement for Scotland international Kieran Tierney, who is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Napoli.

After finalising the move, Bolingoli-Mbombo said the chance to join Celtic was simply irresistible,

"It feels great to have signed for Celtic. It feels amazing actually to be part of the Celtic family," he said.

Neil Lennon is convinced Bolingoli-Mbombo will be a valuable squad addition

"I'm happy to be here at this club, and hopefully I can help win more titles and trophies. This club wants to continue breaking records, and hopefully we can do that in the future together.

"I heard last week that the club were interested in me, they contacted my agent, and I said yes immediately. You can't say no to a club like Celtic."

1:16 Celtic captain Scott Brown admits that transfer speculation regarding left-back Kieran Tierney, as well as interest in James Forrest and Callum McGregor, is predictable given the form the trio have shown for the club Celtic captain Scott Brown admits that transfer speculation regarding left-back Kieran Tierney, as well as interest in James Forrest and Callum McGregor, is predictable given the form the trio have shown for the club

Bolingoli-Mbombo is a Belgian national and began his career with Club Brugge, spending four years there before moving to Austria. During that time, he made 73 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Incidentally, Bolingoli-Mbombo's first ever match for Rapid Vienna was against Celtic in a pre-season friendly back in 2017.

