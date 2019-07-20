Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: Mason Greenwood scores winner

Greenwood (right) celebrates his winner against Inter

Mason Greenwood scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat Inter Milan 1-0 in their opening International Champions Cup match on Saturday.

Greenwood, 17, came off the bench to drill home the winner 14 minutes from the time, just a few days after the forward had also netted in United's win over Leeds.

And manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been delighted with how his players - minus the injured Romelu Lukaku - performed in front of a capacity crowd in the heat and humidity of the Singapore National Stadium as United made it three wins out of three at the start of their summer tour.

How United dominated the Nerazzurri

Solskjaer handed a first appearance of pre-season to David de Gea, while Paul Pogba - despite continued reports of wanting a move away from the club - started his third game in a row.

United dominated the contest from start to finish, looking solid in defence - especially new £50m right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - and dangerous in attack, albeit without finding the target in the first half.

Man Utd's first-half XI De Gea;Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic (c), Pogba; James, Lingard, Martial; Rashford

However, after Jesse Lingard saw a shot cleared off the line and captain Nemanja Matic headed against the post, Solskjaer made wholesale changes just past the hour-mark.

With those raft of substitutions, finally United's luck in front of goal began to change, with Greenwood smashing home the winner after Samir Handanovic had punched Ashley Young's free kick straight to the youngster.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard in action against Inter

And the impressive Tahith Chong - another second-half introduction - almost created a second for Greenwood with 10 minutes left, only for the forward's effort to hit the bar.

Greenwood shines in Singapore

Some people may have raised an eyebrow or two when Solskjaer recently suggested Greenwood could be involved in United's opening Premier League clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday August 11 - a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.

However, on the evidence of this dazzling 27-minute second-half run-out at the Singapore National stadium, the United manager may be on to something.

Did you know? All seven United goals on tour so far have been scored or assisted by academy products

The 17-year-old, who won the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award last season after scoring 30 goals in just 29 games for United's youth teams, showed great composure to break the deadlock against stubborn opponents.

And what's more, the forward could have had a second minutes later, only to hit the bar, while by the end the Inter defence became so frustrated by the youngster's trickery and quick feet, they resorted simply to trying to kick him off the field.

What's next?

United will continue their pre-season tour at the Hongkou Stadium in China against Tottenham on Thursday.

United's remaining pre-season fixtures:

July 25: Tottenham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

July 30: Kristiansund - Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway

August 3: AC Milan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

